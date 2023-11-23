SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 27 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Wednesday night in a rematch of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Boston improved to 14-1-3 overall and 4-0-0 after losses. The Bruins have 31 of a possible 36 points so far — by far the best in the league, yet slightly behind their pace from last season when they had 32 points through 18 games.

Boston finished with an NHL-record 135 points last season, then lost to Florida in seven games in the opening round of the playoffs while the Panthers went on to play in the Stanley Cup Final. Florida is 0-1-1 against the Bruins this season.

John Beecher and Jake DeBrusk scored in a 3:05 span in the second period to put Boston in control, and Charlie Coyle also scored for the Bruins.

Anton Lundell scored for Florida. The Panthers had won six in a row at home.

