Browns starting CB Gaines to miss game with concussion

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting cornerback E.J. Gaines has a concussion and will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay.

Gaines practiced on Wednesday, but didn’t show any symptoms until Thursday and was placed in league protocol. Coach Hue Jackson isn’t certain when Gaines got hurt, but he called the loss “a tough blow” for Cleveland’s defense, which will be challenged against the Buccaneers’ pass-heavy attack.

Gaines had started the past two games after starter Terrance Mitchell was placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury.

T.J. Carrie will move into Gaines’ starting spot alongside rookie Denzel Ward and Briean Boddy-Calhoun will move to nickel back.

Gaines signed with the Browns in March as a free agent after playing for Buffalo last season. He had two tackles last week in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Also, center JC Tretter missed practice with an ankle injury, but Jackson is confident he’ll play this week.

