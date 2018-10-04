Browns’ Peppers dealing with hostile fan backlash

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns defensive back Jabrill Peppers has stopped going out in public by himself after hostile confrontations with Cleveland fans.

Peppers said the exchanges “happen a lot” and he knows some of the encounters are due to his lack of production. Other times, he says the conflicts are partly because he went to Michigan and plays in a city where rival Ohio State fans are abundant.

A first-round pick in 2017, Peppers has not lived up to expectations and know he needs to play better.

Peppers said he has even tried to cover up by wearing a hoodie in public, but still has been subjected to fan abuse, including some conflicts that have nearly gotten physical.

The 23-year-old said the experiences have not soured him on Cleveland and that appreciates the fans’ passion.

“I’m not playing up to my potential and they see that,” he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.