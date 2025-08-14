FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Prosecutors in South Florida have dropped a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that the charge was dropped, citing conflicting accounts, lack of independent witnesses and a delayed report of the alleged incident.

Judkins, 21, was arrested July 13 in Fort Lauderdale on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge stemming from an alleged altercation with a woman he had been dating.

Police said the woman reported on July 12 that Judkins struck her in the mouth during a July 7 car ride from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to their hotel.

Prosecutors said they reviewed police reports, surveillance footage, photos of bruising, body camera video, text messages and statements from both parties.

They found the evidence did not support a reasonable likelihood of conviction, noting the woman had opportunities to report the incident sooner and that her injuries could be consistent with either version of events, prosecutors said.

