Broward high school baseball teams hold tournament to raise funds for breast cancer patients

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some of the top high school baseball teams in Broward County came together to play with one pitch in mind: to strike out breast cancer.

The annual tournament was held Saturday at West Broward High School in Pembroke Pines, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

7News cameras captured pink and black plastic cups shaped like a ribbon attached to the field’s chain-link fence.

“This is what athletics as a whole is all about, just doing something for a cause, helping a community,” said Howard Stein, West Broward’s head baseball coach. “This breast cancer event, we couldn’t put it on without the parents and volunteers and the other great teams that come out here, and it’s just a great lesson for the kids to do something for someone else.”

The teen players stepped up to the plate to help the fight against breast cancer. They said they couldn’t be happier to give up their Saturday to take a swing at the disease.

“Being a part of it with my team and my brothers, it’s just a blessing,” said Enrique Bradfield, an outfielder for American Heritage School in Plantation. “We all know somebody who is battling this disease, so being able to do something for it, it’s just a blessing.”

“It’s helping them grow up to be good men, good young men, to give back of their time and their talent, to get everybody to come out and support this wonderful cause,” said cancer survivor Julie Webster. “The boys are really into it.”

Zuly Wachs, vice president of West Broward Baseball Booster Club, said breast cancer hits close to home for many of these players.

“They have been touched in one way or another, whether it be their mom, their grandma, an aunt, a sister,” she said, “someone that is close to them, and they just want to show their support.”

The tournament is all part of the vision of the late West Broward High School coach Sergio Ambros, who established the event to teach his young players the importance of giving back to their community.

“In the past seven years, we’ve actually donated a total of over $40,000 to the Memorial Foundation, Breast Cancer Association,” said Wachs.

From pink hair to pink lineup cards, when it comes to thinking pink, this tournament made sure all their bases were covered.

“Our kids have embraced it. It’s about pink. They love the pink,” said Michael Masey, head coach for the American Heritage team. “I mean, you look at our guys, we’ve got some guys wearing bright pink socks, the pink sleeves, things that, when I was a kid, we were never wearing pink. It’s become ‘in,’ and they’ve embraced it.”

“Pink is a real color. It’s a man’s color. I love wearing pink. I have pink shirts, pink shoes,” said Bradfield, “so seeing everybody in pink is pretty cool, especially playing ball. It’s definitely dope.”

All proceeds from the tournament will go to help patients who can’t afford items such as wigs, prosthetics and special bras.

