PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Panther fans gearing up for Game 4 between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights can now enjoy a hassle-free transportation option to the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. Broward County Transit (BCT) is providing a convenient Park & Ride service on Saturday, June 10, ensuring fans can travel to and from the game without stress.

To take advantage of this service, fans can park for free at BCT’s Pop-Up Park & Ride located at Government Center West (GCW), situated at 1 North University Drive in Plantation. From there, they can use bus stop #0906 on Broward Boulevard, just west of University Drive, to catch the bus to the game. A regular bus fare is required for the service.

For fans heading to the arena, westbound buses from GCW to the FLA Live Arena (Bus Stop ID 0906) are scheduled to depart at the following times: 6:00pm, 6:30pm, 7:00pm, 7:30pm, and 8:00pm.

After the game, eastbound buses will be available for the return trip from the arena (Bus Stop ID 4246) to GCW. The scheduled departure times for these buses are as follows: 10:00pm, 10:20pm, 10:40pm, 11:00pm, 11:20pm, and 11:40pm.

BCT said they’re excited to welcome hockey fans aboard Broward County’s new electric buses, ensuring a comfortable and eco-friendly journey. Fans can simply sit back, relax, and let Broward County Transit take care of their transportation needs to and from the FLA Live Arena.

For more detailed information about the Park and Ride service on game day, click here.

