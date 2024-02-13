LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Workers are gearing up for a major renovation at Broward County Stadium in preparation for the upcoming Cricket World Cup, where the venue has been selected as one of three U.S. host sites.

The $8 million expansion project aims to enhance the stadium’s infrastructure to accommodate the global cricket event set to begin in June.

The renovation is set to increase the stadium’s capacity to approximately 10,000 seats, providing an improved experience for spectators attending the five matches scheduled at the venue.

Among the anticipated games is the clash between the U.S.A and Ireland on June 14.

