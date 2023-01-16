MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One local athlete decided to spin her passion for fitness in a different direction thanks to the pandemic. Nicknamed the pint-sized powerhouse, Sheerie Edwards wants to inform the South Florida community about the cycling world.

“When I first started riding, I had no intentions of becoming a competitive cyclist. When I entered my first race after that I just became hooked,” said Edwards.

It started off as a way to stay in shape, but then her competitive wheels started rolling.

“I had an opportunity to apply for a grant by Ayesha McGowan, she’s the first black professional female cyclist [and] she established this grant to give minority women an opportunity to race,” said Edwards. “[I got on the] podium my first race, podium the third race [and] I realized I may actually have a chance at making my mark.”

In just over eight months Edwards has participated in 24 races and has made the podium 14 times, with five first-place wins and a state championship.

“[Sheerie] looks so fierce, so strong — [she is] the tiniest out there and killing it,” said Adrienne Burrows, a supporter.

The petite peddler is breaking down barriers as the only black female cyclist on the court circuit.

“She wants to create this platform for us and just get more of us out there,” said Burrows.

“We need to have diversity, we need to have more women out there, you know, especially little firecrackers like her,” said Janelly Prieto, the general manager of Rapha Miami, a cycling store.

When the proud Florida A&M University graduate is not on her bike, she is in her classroom at Broward College.

“I’m currently now teaching anatomy and physiology, so I do give back. You know, cycling kind of falls in line with that,” said Edwards.

Just like any good teacher, Edwards wants people to notice cycling if they are trying to get fit.

“I think it is a great sport,” she said. “A lot of athletes do the transition from football or track or basketball to cycling. It’s a sport that does not have a favor of any age.”

Anyone interested in the sport should get on the bandwagon, as Edwards might soon be a notable name in competitive cycling.

