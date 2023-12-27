FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The scenario is too far-fetched for even Brock Glenn to have thought about: A third-string, true freshman quarterback gets to take the field to lead Florida State into an Orange Bowl with a shot at an undefeated season.

It’s beyond even his imagination.

“If you would’ve told me this would happen, this story, I wouldn’t believe you,” Glenn said.

Believe it. The scenario is his reality now, and he gets what he calls “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” on Saturday when No. 4 Florida State (13-0, No. 5 College Football Playoff rankings) takes on No. 6 Georgia (12-1, No. 6 CFP) in the Orange Bowl.

Glenn got the job because Jordan Travis, who led Florida State into national-title contention, is out with a broken leg and former backup Tate Rodemaker — who likely would have started the Orange Bowl — opted out and is seeking a transfer.

“The Orange Bowl is an awesome bowl. It’s one of the best in the country,” Glenn said. “And we’ve got a great opportunity in front of us playing Georgia, a great team. We’re also a great team, so it’s going to be a great game. We’re genuinely excited and thankful for the opportunity.”

Glenn has completed 10 of 25 passes this season for 90 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Almost all his playing time came in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game, when Florida State beat Louisville to send one last message to the CFP selection committee that the Seminoles — with or without Travis — deserved a chance to play for the national title.

The committee disagreed, and the Orange Bowl is the consolation prize. The Florida State team that takes the field Saturday is not the same team that went 13-0 — several key players have opted out or entered the portal — and lineup changes had to be made almost everywhere.

Florida State’s two leading passers are out or gone, along with the top four Seminoles in rushing yards, the three leaders in receiving yards and the top five in terms of total receptions. Top wide receiver Keon Coleman made his departure official on Wednesday, saying he will enter the draft.

“We all shared a common goal,” Coleman wrote in a letter to the Seminole football community. “You wanted to win a championship. I came here to win a championship. We gave it everything we had and unfortunately did not have the opportunity to prove that we were the best team in college football this year.”

There is an obvious unpredictability to Florida State’s approach this weekend, since many of the players who’ll be in key roles won’t have had those same roles during the regular season. And weirdly, that might be a challenge for Georgia in terms of getting ready for the Orange Bowl.

“We just kind of prepare how we prepare,” Georgia defensive linemen Mykel Williams said. “We prepare for every game the same way. We just expect to come in and do what we do to the best of our ability.”

The Bulldogs are two-touchdown favorites. Florida State hasn’t been this big of an underdog in a game since October 2021 — part of a season in which the Seminoles went 5-7.

“We just worry about what we can control,” Glenn said, “and we’ll do what we can with the opportunity.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.