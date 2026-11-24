(WSVN) - Alarming allegations were brought forth against a British Paralympian.

Lee Fryer is facing 11 counts of rape after a woman claims the 26-year-old raped her multiple times between 2021 and May of 2026.

Fryer has pleaded not guilty, but the wheelchair basketball player faces several other charges, including voyeurism and strangulation.

Fryer’s trial is scheduled for 2026. He has been removed from British wheelchair basketball.

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