Break the Cycle rides integrate cycling with better police relations

MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of cyclists in Miami is riding for more than just exercise.

With the pandemic providing unlikely downtime, riding a bike became a new getaway for many South Floridians, including some who are now spinning their wheels towards a purpose.

“When the pandemic came, a lot of people were stuck in the house, so one day, we said, Easter Sunday, we said, ‘Hey, man, let’s get everybody. I know people, you know people, let’s get everybody together and go ride bikes.’ That Sunday we had 50 people out there,” said Break the Cycle CEO Maurice Hanks.

Meeting up in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood, Hanks and his cycling club turned weekly rides into daily rides.

Some outings even hosted close to 1,000 cyclists.

“That slowing of time that the pandemic gave us was a gift because what it did was allow us back in July to come together as an organization and build bridges across this medium, which is cycling,” said Ransom Everglades educator and Break the Cycle cyclist Webber Charles.

“The culture that we bring is helping out the Black neighborhood,” said Hanks.

While riding throughout several Miami-Dade municipalities, many Black cyclists celebrate their love for the sport.

Break the Cycle is also using its platform to continue social justice awareness.

“As we cycle through the community, we know we had a rough time last summer so we know that there’s a gap that we had to bridge,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Reginald Leon.

“On the police side, people call us when it’s 911, but on the other hand, we’re in the community too, so we want to show that we don’t want y’all to call just for emergencies, call us when you’re having good events, when there’s good times,” said Miami-Dade Detective Delvin Brooks. “Let’s build that partnership.”

“We have a ride every month, we call it One Miami where the police and the community ride as one,” said Hanks.

If you don’t see the large group of cyclists coming, you’ll definitely hear them.

The riders are always led by their SUV filled with speakers and a DJ.

“The music is always something special because it’s Sunday, so we’re going to start with some gospel music,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Oliver Gilbert. “Traditionally, it would be when a lot of us would be visiting church right now. But then you transition into a nice vibe, and then, when you need to pick it up, they pick it up a little bit more. If you add the music with the people, it takes away from the idea that you’re exercising.”

“When you tell people we’re doing 10, 20 miles they’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t do that,’ but you come, you hear the music, you can see the vibes, you do 30 miles and didn’t even know you did it,” said Hanks.

From the health benefits to a better relationship with local law enforcement, Break the Cycle is a true testament of the power of unity and inclusion.

“Look at our community. It’s not Black, white, Cuban. It’s all of it,” said Miami Dolphins Legal and Government Affairs Senior Director Marcus Bach Armas. “It’s all of us together trying to do something to lift up the community as a whole. It’s Sunday morning, 9:30 a.m., and we’ve got hundreds of people from all around town supporting this.”

“Anybody is welcome, and boy, to come together how it did in a short amount of time, it just shows the impact that we can have as a team,” said cycling enthusiast Lambert Rowe.

Not only are members of Break the Cycle racing competitively, but they’re also introducing kids of color to the sport of cycling.

Anyone interested in joining the ride can reach out to Hanks.

