Brazilian soccer star found nearly beheaded with genitals severed

SAO PAULO, Brazil (WSVN) — A notable Brazilian soccer player was found murdered and brutally mutilated on a deserted road in Brazil.

According to Brazilian newspaper Banda B, 24-year-old Daniel Correa Freitas was found with his head nearly severed and his penis cut off.

Banda B reports that Freitas’ body was found on a road that is known to be a dumping area for dead bodies. However, investigators said, it’s possible that Freitas wasn’t dead when the mutilation happened and believe he was tortured.

Detectives also believe Freitas was dragged for 30 meters and executed at the scene.

Sao Paulo FC confirmed Freitas’ death in a tweet and also offered condolences to the soccer player’s family.

O São Paulo Futebol Clube lamenta profundamente a morte do meio-campista Daniel Corrêa Freitas. O clube se solidariza e presta condolências à família do atleta. — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) October 29, 2018

—-

