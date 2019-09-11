Brazil indicts model over rape allegation against Neymar

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Sao Paulo police say they are indicting Brazilian model Najila Trindade and her former partner over her rape allegation against soccer star Neymar.

Police said Tuesday they indicted the model for procedural fraud, slanderous denunciation and extortion.

Her former partner Estivens Alves is accused of disclosing erotic content, which was then published online.

Trindade went to Sao Paulo police to accuse Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. Neymar denied the accusation and said their relations were consensual.

Prosecutors officially closed the investigation against Neymar earlier this month, citing a lack of evidence against him.

The Associated Press doesn’t name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which Trindade did in several interviews.

