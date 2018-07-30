Braves’ Newcomb apologizes to team for inflammatory tweets

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves left-hander Sean Newcomb has apologized to his teammates for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager.

Newcomb spoke Monday in a meeting attended by players, coaches, manager Brian Snitker and Atlanta staff. Ender Inciarte and Dansby Swanson said players accepted the apology. Each said tweets made public on Sunday did not represent Newcomb’s actions on the team.

Inciarte says Newcomb is “one of the best teammates I’ve ever had.” Swanson says “we’ve got nothing but love for him.”

Newcomb said he spoke Monday with Billy Bean, MLB’s vice president for social responsibility and inclusion, and intends to meet with Bean when the Braves are in New York this week.

Newcomb’s inflammatory tweets emerged after he came within one out of a no-hitter in Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

