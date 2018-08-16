Braves’ Acuna day to day after being plunked with pitch

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves rookie star Ronald Acuna Jr. is day to day after being plunked on the left arm by Miami’s Jose Urena.

The team announced Thursday that a CT scan on Acuna’s elbow was normal. X-rays also were negative.

Urena was ejected from Wednesday night’s game after hitting Acuna on the first pitch in what the Braves said was an intentional act. The Marlins pitcher denied any wrongdoing and said he was merely trying to throw inside. Acuna left the game in top of the second.

Benches clear in Atlanta as Ronald Acuña Jr. is hit on the elbow by the first pitch he sees today. (via @FOXSportsBraves) pic.twitter.com/QhYE9EGL4b — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 15, 2018

Hear @Marlins Jose Ureña explanation for hitting Ronald Acuña Jr. in the first inning. pic.twitter.com/XxA05jVNPP — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) August 16, 2018

The 20-year-old went into the game having homered in five straight games, including four homers in the three games against Miami — three of them leading off.

Braves manager Brian Snitker also was ejected for leading his team onto the field to confront Urena. No punches were thrown, and the Braves went on to a 5-2 victory that maintained their two-game lead in the NL East.

Atlanta hosts Colorado on Thursday night.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.