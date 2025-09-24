MIAMI (WSVN) - The countdown is on for a highly anticipated marquee fight.

Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis met face to face at a news conference held Tuesday in Miami, ahead of the big matchup.

“You’re gonna see the two biggest fighters in America go head to head with an amazing card, world championship fights back to back to back, and that’s just the MVP way we do it,” said Paul. “I’ve seen it in my visions, I’ve seen it in my manifestation, I’m sleeping this guy, and I’m gonna create the most violent knockout ever.”

The event is set to take place at the Kaseya Center on Friday, Nov. 14. It will be available to stream on Netflix.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.