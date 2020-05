(WSVN) - The Boston Red Sox wanted to make sure their message was clear when showing their support for nurses on National Nurses Day.

The team took to Twitter to post a video with an aerial view of their display on the Fenway Park field Wednesday.

The MLB team’s logo was mowed into the outfield along with a heart and the word “nurses” underneath.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.