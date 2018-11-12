Boston College QB Brown day to day with abdominal injury

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College coach Steve Addazio says quarterback Anthony Brown is day to day with an abdominal injury.

Brown was hurt on the first series of Saturday night’s 27-7 loss to No. 2 Clemson and taken to a hospital. Backup EJ Perry played the rest of the game.

The Eagles (7-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) dropped five spots to No. 22 in The Associated Press Top 25.

Addazio says Perry will get more snaps in practice this week. But the coach wouldn’t rule Brown out for Saturday’s game at Florida State.

