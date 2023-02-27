CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Christopher Columbus High School has one of the best basketball teams in the country and with a set of fraternal twins playing for the Columbus Explorers, the school is expecting to bring home a win at the upcoming State Championship.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer make up one of the best duos in high school basketball and the fact that they’re twins makes playing together that much more exciting for both teammates and fans.

“A guy who can find you no matter where you are is someone you play with your whole life. There’s just a lot of chemistry on and off the court there,” said Cameron.

“We both push each a lot to be the best player we can be and the best person we can possibly be off the court as well,” said Cayden.

If their last name sounds familiar, that is because their father is two-time NBA All-star Carlos Boozer.

“He was very important to my development. As an NBA player, he knows a lot about the recruiting process and what it takes to get there,” said Cayden.

At only 15 years old, the brothers are blessed with great genes and exceptional basketball IQ.

“When you see them — their athleticism, their size and skillset — they clearly stand out,” said Columbus Basketball Head Coach Andrew Moran.

“The skill is impressive and they have the versatility, whether on offensive or defensive. It’s ridiculous. I mean, it’s nothing you expect from a 15-year-old,” said Kevin Noriega, Columbus basketball guard.

Taking the basketball world by storm in their freshman class last season brought Christopher Columbus High School to its first-ever state basketball title.

At 6 feet and 9 inches tall, Cameron is considered by many the best high school basketball player in the country, regardless of class.

While his twin brother, Cayden, is one of the top guards in the 10th grade.

“The time we put in and the work we put into this game, that’s the main thing that got us to where we are,” said Cameron.

Already exploring new territory in Columbus, by capturing a state championship a season ago and with just two wins away from a repeat, the Boozer brothers want to help build another legacy for Columbus athletics.

“The main thing for us is building a championship program even when we’re not here,” said Cameron.

Although they are fraternal twins, their offer sheets are almost identical and while neither has provided a timeline for any decision, offers from Miami, Michigan and their father’s alma mater, Duke, are all on the table.

