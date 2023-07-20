FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released bodycam video shows police arresting a high school football star who’s accused of shooting two teens.

Sixteen-year-old Tarrell Greene was arrested on Fort Lauderdale Beach on Memorial Day.

The incident happened during an altercation outside of a restaurant near the sand.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Greene fired a gun, which injured two people.

Investigators said Green then took off running toward the Intracoastal Waterway.

“All units hold your perimeter point, hold your perimeter point,” said an officer.

Greene did not get far and was taken into custody just a few blocks away. He was handcuffed and put into the back of a cruiser.

Police said student athlete admitted to firing the gun.

Now, the teen with a bright football future is facing two felonies and several years in prison.

Just days before the shooting, Greene, a defensive tackle at Plantation High School, took to Twitter to share the news that he’d received a scholarship offer from Alabama. He also claimed to have offers from Miami and Georgia Tech.

On Thursday, Greene appeared in court for a hearing on his case. His hands and feet were cuffed during his court appearance.

The chance to play football for the teen now seems like an afterthought.

The two people he’s accused of shooting are still recovering.

Greene’s legal situation is just getting underway.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.