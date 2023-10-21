(CNN) — Bobby Charlton, the Manchester United great who played a starring role in England’s 1966 World Cup victory, has died at the age of 86, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Charlton is widely considered as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

“The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him,” Manchester United said in a statement.

The club described him as a “hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.”

“He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game,” the statement added.

He made 758 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 249 goals over his 17 years at the club.

Charlton won the league title three time, the FA Cup and the European Cup – now known as the Champions League – with Manchester United.

He also won 106 caps for England, scoring 49 goals, and played a key role in England’s World Cup victory on home soil, the only time the country has won men’s soccer’s biggest prize.

After his retirement, Charlton served as Manchester United’s director for 39 years.

Manchester United’s statement continued: “His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.”

Charlton’s older brother, Jack, who had played alongside him in England’s World Cup-winning side, died in 2020.

Geoff Hurst – who scored a hat trick in the 1966 World Cup final – paid tribute to his former teammate on X, formerly Twitter, calling him one “of the true greats.”

“We will never forget him & nor will all of football. A great colleague & friend, he will be sorely missed by all of the country beyond sport alone,” Hurst said.