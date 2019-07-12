Bleday, Misner reach deals with Marlins ahead of deadline

MIAMI (AP) — Vanderbilt outfielder J.J. Bleday, the fourth overall pick in last month’s amateur draft, agreed to a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins that includes a $6.67 million signing bonus.

The deal signed Friday was just above the $6,664,000 slot value for the No. 4 pick.

Missouri outfielder Kameron Misner, who was selected by Miami with the 35th overall pick, agreed to $2,115,000, above the $2,095,800 slot value.

They had been the only players among the top 200 draft picks without agreements going into the final day for players to reach deals, a deadline that applies only to players with remaining college eligiblility.

Just two picks from the first 10 rounds failed to sign: right-hander Brandon Sproat of Pace High School in Florida (Texas, seventh round, No. 205) and catcher Wyatt Hendrie of Antelope Valley Junior College (Chicago Cubs, 10th round, No. 312).

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.