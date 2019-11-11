Black cat announced as a starter for the Dallas Cowboys a week after halting a game

The Cowboys listed the black cat as "MVP Rally Cat" in a tweet announcing this week's starting lineup against the Minnesota Vikings. The graphic also included the blue Cowboys star in the pupil of the cat.

(CNN) — Last week, no one knew the random black cat that delayed Monday’s NFL game. This week, the cat’s been announced as a starter for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys listed the black cat as “MVP Rally Cat” in a tweet announcing this week’s starting lineup against the Minnesota Vikings. The graphic also included the blue Cowboys star in the pupil of the cat.

The frantic feline took to the field during the second quarter Monday when the Cowboys were playing the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Evading New Jersey state troopers, the cat scored its own touchdown and the crowd — Cowboys and Giants fans alike — erupted in cheers. The cat then disappeared into a tunnel and into the night.

The cat was bad luck for the Giants, but good luck for the Cowboys, who won 37-18.

Seems the cat’s luck ran out for the Cowboys this week, the Vikings won 28-24.

