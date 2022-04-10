HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami and Broward counties teamed up with the Tua Foundation to host a luau benefiting the organizations, with an iconic guest in attendance.

The party started Saturday evening at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

It was a night of giving, Polynesian food and a Hawaiian experience away from Hawaii, all for a good cause.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shared some words of gratitude

“I’m very grateful, very honored to be able to host something like this,” he said. ‘This is something that’s been brought up in my family, being able to give back. I’ve been very fortunate and I’ve been very blessed to be in the position that I’m in now to do so.”

Tagovailoa also posed with a special luau guest, Dolphins legend Dan Marino. Both of them wore leis.

The Tua Foundation is dedicated to youth initiatives and other charitable causes.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.