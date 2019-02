MIAMI (AP/WSVN) — Cincinnati Bengals running back and former University of Miami player Mark Walton is facing a battery charge after police say he got into an argument with a couple in Miami.

The Miami Herald reports the 21-year-old football player posted bond and was released from Miami-Dade County jail.

According to police, Walton’s car was blocking the entrance to the parking garage for his condo building at 41 SW 5th St., Friday afternoon. An argument ensued when a couple in another car asked Walton to move his vehicle.

Police said Walton became angry when a woman in the other car began filming with her cellphone camera and grabbed the phone from her.

According to police, Walton and the woman each suffered scratches in the altercation.

The Bengals drafted Walton in the fourth round last year. He played for UM from 2015 to 2017.

He has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.