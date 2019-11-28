Belgium retains year-end No. 1 spot in FIFA rankings

ZURICH (AP) — Belgium will end the year as FIFA’s top-ranked team after winning all 10 of its games in 2019.

Retaining its year-end No. 1 spot, Belgium extended its lead over World Cup champion France going into a four-month break for the top national teams.

Brazil, England and Uruguay are unchanged as Nos. 3-5. World Cup runner-up Croatia is No. 6, trading places with European champion Portugal at No. 7.

Spain, Argentina and Colombia complete the top 10.

Mexico, at No. 11, is the best-ranked CONCACAF team. The United States is No. 22.

Senegal is Africa’s top team at No. 20. No. 28 Japan replaces Iran as Asia’s highest ranked team.

World Cup host Qatar moved up two spots to No. 55 after winning its latest qualifying game for the 2023 Asian Cup.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.