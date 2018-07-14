Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Belgium earned its highest World Cup finish on Saturday by beating England 2-0 in the third-place match.

Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard scored a goal each for the Belgians, who lost to France in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Meunier scored in the fourth minute, knocking a cross from Nacer Chadli past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Hazard added the other off a pass from Kevin de Bruyne in the 82nd.

Toby Alderweireld denied England’s best chance of the game, sliding on the goal line to clear a shot from Eric Dier.

England, which lost to Croatia in the semifinals, matched its best World Cup result — fourth in 1990 — since winning the tournament for the only time in 1966.

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

