Beckham, MLS host event to officially introduce Miami soccer team

MIAMI (WSVN) - Former soccer star David Beckham and Major League Soccer have taken the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center to begin the introduction of the long-awaited MLS Miami team.

On Monday, Beckham and his partners held a joint news conference at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts to unveil their MLS team in Miami. The idea for the team was first formed in 2014.

“This feels like a big one,” said Univision’s Ramsés Sandoval, who began the event as host.

On stage alongside Beckham included Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, partners Jose and Jorge Mas and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure and MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

“I’m so grateful to all of the fans, including the Southern Legion for all your support,” said Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure. “I always say that this city has given me so much, so it’s time to give back to the city.”

This marks the first team in Miami since the Miami Fusion FC, which lasted from 1998 to 2001 in the MLS.

“David could’ve given up and said that this was too difficult, not worth the effort,” said Gimenez. “He could’ve selected another city to establish their franchise, but David and his franchise believed in Miami, believed in this community — in us, in all of us.”

Beckham’s group said it wants the new team to start playing in the 2020 season.

