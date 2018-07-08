MIAMI (WSVN) - David Beckham’s group has given fans a first taste of what their proposed soccer stadium complex near Miami International Airport would look like.

Sunday night, Beckham partner Jorge Mas tweeted out ar artist rendering of Miami Freedom Park, followed by a teaser video showing the new plans.

The proposed 110-acre, which would open to all residents, would replace a city-owned golf course near MIA. Developers envision the park as a “world class soccer village and technology hub.”

Voters will decide this November whether or not to move ahead with plans for Miami Freedom Park.

