Beard scores 23 in FIU’s 76-70 win over Southern Miss

MIAMI (AP) — Brian Beard Jr. scored 23 points with seven rebounds and seven assists and Florida International beat Southern Miss 76-70 on Thursday night.

Bears made 7 of 10 free throws and the Golden Panthers (10-13, 4-6 Conference USA) converted 21 of 35 from the line, only 60 percent, but the Golden Eagles (11-12, 4-6) made just 4 of 11, this coming after Southern Miss had been riding a seven-game streak of 80 percent free-throw shooting or better and ranking second in the conference at 77.5 percent.

Michael Douglas added 15 points, Trejon Jacob 11 and Osasumwen Osaghae 10 for FIU.

Tyree Griffin scored 17 points with 11 assists, one shy of his career high, for his fourth career double-double with Cortez Edwards also scoring 17. Dominic MaGee and LaDavius Draine added 11 each.

An 8-0 run gave FIU a 10-point lead with nine minutes left which they rode to the win.

