Bayfront Park gears up to celebrate the Super Bowl Miami style

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Super Bowl will be showcased South Florida style, and there are endless activities that are all about the big game.

The 305 is putting on a show on and off the field. The stage is set for a football fan frenzy as South Florida prepares for the big game.

Bayfront Park is equipped with a fan favorite weeklong event that will highlight what the city has to offer.

Fans will be treated to everything from parades, fireworks and even live music.

The event begins this Saturday and will span six blocks of Bayfront Park in Miami.

Miami’s Mayor, Francis Suarez, said the event is a perfect way to showcase what the 305 is all about.

“This is a worldwide event,” said Suarez. “We’re gonna have hundreds of thousands of visitors here, but we’re gonna have billions, millions if not billions, of people watching the Super Bowl on TV, so we’re gonna have an opportunity to showcase Miami. It’s something that we’re extremely proud of.”

And don’t forget, the game will show right here on 7, Feb. 2.

