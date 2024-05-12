ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A head basketball coach in Central Florida is accused of scamming his players and their families out of thousands of dollars, and what he used the money for has left many in shock.

To use a sports term, Roderick Wilmont, the head basketball coach at Mont Sports Academy in Orlando, was pump faking his players and their families, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The 40-year-old is accused of collecting thousands of dollars in tuition money and then using it for gambling, personal vacations and OnlyFans subscriptions.

Among the young athletes who enrolled in the program was Amani Drayton. The teen said he is good at a lot of sports, but basketball is his first love, even as a boy in South Florida.

Amani knew he wanted to play at the highest level that he could.

“Go to college, you know, not even a big one,” he said.

Amani’s passion is so strong that he left college track scholarships on the table to move to Orlando and train at Mont Sports Academy after graduation. According to the academy’s website, the program helps develop young basketball stars to get college scholarships.

Amani’s parents said Wilmont made big promises.

“They would have this high-tech workout center that they would be going to be working out at.” said Janel Drayton, the teen’s mother.

The program came with a high price tag. Kyle Drayton, Amani’s father, shared bank statements, and he said more than $3,000 were paid last July to Wilmont. Less than a month later, another $2,000 was paid. In a three-month span, the Draytons shelled out over $9,000.

“Just did whatever it took. You know, I worked multiple jobs, overnight, doing stuff,” said Kyle.

Investigators said Wilmont’s bank statements show deposits topping $45,000 some months, adding that the coach owes over $26,000 in unpaid rental costs at Champions Gate and Westgate resorts, where the team stayed.

The Drayton family sid there’s no accrediting agency for these post-grad prep programs, so they urge parents to use caution.

“Be careful, do your research. Don’t spend your money so freely like us and get got,” said Kyle.

Wilmont faces multiple charges, including scheme to defraud.

