Baseball pro Robby Scott surprises wife with baby shower caravan in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A professional baseball player from South Florida and his wife were showered with support outside of their home as they await the arrival of a new bundle of joy.

Sirens and horns blasted in front of Robby and Chelsea Scott’s house in Oakland Park, as they celebrated a “drive-by” baby shower for the couple, Friday.

The soon-to-be dad and baseball player set up the caravan of police, firefighters, and friends and family to surprise his wife.

The couple have had their careers affected by the virus.

Robby, a pitcher in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, previously played for the Boston Red Sox.

Chelsea is a lifestyle blogger on Instagram. Her due date is June 9.

