Barry University’s men’s and women’s tennis teams crowned national champs

MIAMI (WSVN) - Both Barry University’s men’s and women’s tennis teams have been crowned national champions, and the school held a celebration for the athletes.

The two teams on Monday were sized for their national championship rings after they clinched their respective titles over the weekend.

“We’re just so proud of our student-athletes, our coaches, and the level of excellence. It’s a source of pride for all of us here at the school,” Barry University President Mike Allen said.

For the women, they clinched their fourth consecutive national title and their sixth in school history.

“We’re very blessed to be here at Barry University with all the support that we have,” women’s head coach Avi Kigel said. “We’re looking forward to next year, and hopefully, defending and making it five in a row.”

“I feel like we are so motivated to do history and trying to break records,” women’s tennis player Deniz Khazan said. “We will see. It’s going to be interesting next season, and we’re going to fight for it, for sure.”

As for the men’s team, they clinched back-to-back titles for the first time in program history. They also tied the women’s tennis team for the most national championships won by a Barry University program.

“This one is special,” men’s head coach George Samuel said. “As we all know, we all experienced the pandemic, but it’s easing up — thank God. To actually come through this and win a championship is very special for us.”

The two titles bring the school’s total national championship count to 24, and it’s the school’s 19th title since 2004.

