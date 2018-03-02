Barkov, Reimer help Panthers top Sabres 4-1 for 5th straight

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored his 24th goal of the season, James Reimer made 24 saves in his first start in six games and the surging Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Friday night.

The Panthers have won five straight and are 12-3-0 in their past 15. They began the night three points behind Columbus for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

Colton Sceviour, Aaron Ekblad and Mike Matheson also scored for the Panthers, and Evgenii Dadanov had two assists.

Sam Reinhart scored for the Sabres, and Robin Lehner made 26 saves.

Here are the best listening in moments of @FlaPanthers forward Micheal Haley during Friday night’s game against the visiting Buffalo Sabres! #NHL #FlaPanthers pic.twitter.com/EldAETkvrv — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) March 3, 2018

Barkov stretched the Panthers’ lead to 3-1 when he flipped the puck over Lehner’s shoulder at 6:49 of the second period. Barkov has six goals and nine assists in his past 10 games and is tied with Vincent Trocheck for the team lead in goals.

Sceviour made it 4-1 when he poked in a rebound with 8:44 left in the second.

Ekblad put the Panthers ahead 2-1 after he took a cross-ice pass from Keith Yandle in the right circle and wristed it past Lehner with 3:19 left in the first.

Matheson gave Florida a 1-0 lead 1:25 in when he corralled the puck in the high slot and fired a shot that beat Lehner on the stick side. The goal was Matheson’s ninth but first on home ice.

Reinhart tied the score at 1 when he swept the puck in from the right side at 5:34 of the first.

NOTES: The Panthers have scored first in 11 of their past 13 games. … Reinhart has 21 points in his past 21 games. … Sabres forward Kyle Okposo returned after missing Wednesday’s game at Tampa Bay due to the birth of his third child.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Panthers: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.