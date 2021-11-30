MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Cutting and fading both the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes for almost a decade, Steven Rivera is able to provide his skills to both his favorite football teams in a more permanent way.

Rivera has become the first NFL barber to have his own space to cut and style hair inside of a practice facility.

The barber reflected on his humble beginnings when some regular clients who went on to become star football players helped spread word of mouth.

“Thankful to [former Dolphins players] Cameron Wake and Lamar Miller, at the time when they got drafted, and that’s why it goes to say, like, pipeline. Some of them got up and cut since college,” said Rivera.

While those Fins are long gone, head coach Brian Flores and the team is so fond of Stevens’ skill that they built a barber shop in the team’s new $135 million practice facility in Miami Gardens, making Rivera a cutting pioneer.

“The first in an NFL facility, to be exact, but Coach Flow, me and him, we’re both from Honduras. I love him for what he did for me when he didn’t have to during the pandemic,” said Rivera. “Last year, a lot of us barbers got hit hard. Flow, he made it his priority, like, ‘Hey, we need Steve in the building.'”

“Steve is one of my favorite people around here. Not just because he does a good job, you know with my haircut, I think he’s just a great overall human being,” said Flores.

During the pandemic, Rivera was also able to take his barber shop on the road.

“Everybody appreciates his time and dedication, how often he comes down here, pulls up to your house or wherever you are,” said Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips.

According to Rivera’s athletic clients, once he defines your dome, he’s your barber for life.

“I’m locked in. I aint letting nobody touching my hair, especially after the first day he cut mine,” said Hurricanes wide receiver Key’Shawn Smith.

It wasn’t a member of the Dolphins or ‘Canes who made Rivera’s dream of becoming a business owner a reality.

“One morning he texted me, was like, ‘Hey, man, what would it take ‘Canes barber to the next level?’ and for him to like take his time early in the morning to shoot me a message like that made me feel and think, man, that would take me to the next level,” said Rivera.

After searching and finding the perfect sprinter van, with no hesitation, Teddy Bridgewater cut the check, and the ‘Canes barber’s business was rolling.

“When I say I was in some tears, it shows that there’s good-hearted people out in this world,” said Rivera.

“I’m just a humble servant, you know. God put me in this world for a reason, and my purpose, part of my mission, is to see others happy and see others’ dreams come true,” said Bridgewater.

