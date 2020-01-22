Banners, billboards, helmets: South Florida transforms ahead of Super Bowl

MIAMI (WSVN) - Super Bowl banners, billboards and the helmets of all 30 NFL teams have begun popping up around South Florida ahead of this year’s game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The Vince Lombardi trophy, the trophy the game’s winner will take home, arrived in Miami, Wednesday morning.

“FedEx is our official shipping partner, and they delivered it this morning, so it is in Miami,” Nicki Ewell, the NFL’s Director of Events, said. “We really take over the city. We want to celebrate as many days as possible, which I know the fans in Miami like to celebrate as long as possible, too.”

At the Miami Beach Convention Center, 7News cameras captured the Super Bowl Experience beginning to take shape.

The same grounds crews that painted Hard Rock Stadium for this year’s Super Bowl have designed a replica field at the convention center. Fans can also see some Super Bowl rings from the game’s past champions at the event.

Logos from the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers have already taken over the Miami Beach venue.

“We’re excited that we can get the plans off paper and into real life,” Ewell said.

Whether or not they will attend the game or not, some people said they are excited for this year’s Super Bowl.

“We are. We wish we could actually go to the Super Bowl,” a passer-by said.

At Bayfront Park, aerial footage captured workers creating Super Bowl Live, which is free for all to attend.

During the event, fans will get to revisit the previous 10 Super Bowls that were held in Miami and celebrate the record-breaking 11th time the game will be played in South Florida.

The event will feature several Jumbotrons, a variety of food and will celebrate Miami’s culture.

Fans will get a chance to see the coveted trophy in person at the Super Bowl Experience on Saturday. Tickets to the event are $20, and they will increase to $40 on Thursday.

