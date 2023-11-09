MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat held off the Memphis Grizzlies 108-102 on Wednesday night for their first road victory of the season.

Adebayo had 16 points in the fourth as Miami weathered a pair of Memphis rallies. The Grizzlies cut it to 105-102 on Santi Aldama’s 3-pointer with 35.5 seconds left, but Miami rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. countered with a 3 with 18.4 left to seal it.

Kyle Lowery had 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for Miami, and Jimmy Butler added 15 points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 28 points. Desmond Bane had 15 points and Luke Kennard 13 as the Grizzlies remained winless at home.

Although Memphis occasionally chipped away at the Miami advantage, particularly in the third quarter, the Heat would craft a run each time. But Memphis pulled to 77-76 heading into the fourth.

That was part of a 17-4 run spanning the third and fourth quarters where Memphis overtook the Heat. At that point, the teams settled into a pattern of exchanging leads. But Miami had its own rally to build a large advantage.

The Heat lost starting guard and leading scorer Tyler Herro when he rolled his right ankle on a first-quarter drive. He limped to the locker room and didn’t return.

UP NEXT

Heat: At Atlanta on Saturday.

Grizzlies: Host Utah on Friday in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.