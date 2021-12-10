MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo hosted his fourth annual toy drive, making sure that no child is left without a gift this Christmas.

As many as 1,500 toys are being given out at the Samuel K. Johnson Center in Liberty City, Friday. The center resembled a toy store more than a gymnasium.

Adebayo teamed up with Hobbytron and Miami Masquerade Ball to make an impact on and off the court.

Although Bam Adebayo hadn’t arrived by 4:30 p.m., his mother was able to attend, and she said she is proud of her son and his pension for giving back.

“I know Bam,” said Marilyn Blount, Bam Adebayo’s mother. “We used to– look, Bam used to see how other families struggle. That’s why when I told Bam this: when he becomes famous make sure we try to give back to save the parents and kids, because we know how the struggle is by getting stuff, so that’s why I love for Bam to do stuff like that.”

In order for the children to have received a gift, they needed to be selected. Children needed to write a letter to Santa Bam Adebayo himself while he was injured.

Many well wishes and making sure he is ready to get back on the court soon.

