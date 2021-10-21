FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Inter Miami CF announced how much they’ve raised for breast cancer research, in partnership with AutoNation.

After winning Wednesday night’s match against Toronto CF, Inter Miami CF announced they raised $125,000, along with AutoNation at their Drive Out Cancer event.

The money is being donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

AutoNation’s “Drive Pink” initiative has raised over $28 million for breast cancer awareness and research.

