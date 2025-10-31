HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Panthers forward AJ Greer visited young patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

The Stanley Cup champion met with children, signed autographs and posed for photos during the visit on Thursday afternoon, which was organized by AutoNation as part of its DRV PNK initiative to support cancer research and treatment.

Among the patients Greer met was 18-year-old Takobe, who is undergoing treatment for a rare and aggressive tumor.

Thanks to AutoNation and the Panthers, Takobe and his family will attend an upcoming Panthers game as VIP guests — complete with luxury seats, a Zamboni ride and a post-game meet-and-greet with players.

Greer said his commitment to children’s health is deeply personal, inspired by his brother’s childhood illness.

“No one deserves to go through what some of these kids are going through,” Greer said. “It’s heartbreaking, but to be able to have a platform as a professional athlete and to have a platform like the organization of the Florida Panthers, and to be able to come out here and support these children and give them a few gifts, and like I said, just spend some time with them, change their thoughts.”

Through DRV PNK, AutoNation has raised and donated more than $45 million to advance life-saving cancer research, treatment and survivorship initiatives.

