Australia beats Brazil after brilliant Women’s World Cup comeback

(CNN) — Not even Marta making history could stop Brazil crumbling to defeat in an astonishing Women’s World Cup match against Australia.

Having fallen 2-0 behind in the first half, Australia’s World Cup hopes appeared to be in tatters, but a brilliant fightback secured a 3-2 win to keep alive the Matildas’ chances of progressing to the knockout stages.

A surprise defeat by Italy on Sunday had left Australia, ranked sixth in the world, needing a result against the Brazilians in Montpellier.

Even a point seemed unlikely when Australia was 2-0 down by the 38th minute — but the Matildas fought back against a side that had last lost a group stage match in 1995 to end a run of three consecutive defeats and ensure progress from Group C is still within the Matildas’ control.

Brazil went ahead through Marta, who scored her 16th World Cup goal and in the process became the first player to score in five editions of the tournament.

It was Elise Kellond-Knight who held onto the falling Leticia Santos for too long inside the box to allow Marta to score from the penalty spot and add to her status as the most prolific goalscorer in Women’s World Cup history.

Cristiane — who on Sunday became the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick in either the men’s and women’s version — scored her fourth of the tournament with a delicate, but precise, header into the bottom-right corner.

But before half-time Caitlin Foord gave the Matildas a lifeline by guiding Tameka Yallop’s cross into the net, while a cross by Chloe Logarzo — intended for captain Sam Kerr, curled into the net to draw the Matildas level.

Australia’s third goal was only given after a lengthy VAR review.

After Monica had headed the ball into her own net, the goal was initially disallowed as Kerr was deemed offside. But having reviewed the play, the referee awarded the goal, deeming that Kerr — running into the box and a few meters ahead of Monica — was not interfering with play.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.