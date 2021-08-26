CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Avantae Williams will be a Miami Hurricane again, according to his lawyer.

Williams met with University of Miami officials on Thursday via Zoom from his home near DeLand and is expected on campus this week, his attorney said.

Williams, rated the nation’s top safety by Rivals.com in the 2020 recruiting class, was originally charged with three counts of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. Those charges have been dropped.

As of Thursday night, there has been no official statement from the team or athletic department that Williams has been added back to the program.

