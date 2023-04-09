MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Champion athletes from all over the world competed at the 2023 Miramar Invitational this weekend.

The track and field event was held Saturday at the Ansin Sports Complex, located at 10801 Miramar Blvd.

A big turnout, including local leaders, witnessed the best of the best take home medals for running, hurdling and jumping.

“These folks here are doing their fastest times here on this Mondo track,” said Miramar Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis. “This track is the same Mondo track that was used in the Atlanta Olympics.”

“Today’s event means a whole lot, that Miramar is no more a sleeping city. Everybody knows Miramar now,” said Commissioner Maxwell Chambers.

Top athletes from the U.S. and Jamaica took home some of the most medals among the list of winners.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.