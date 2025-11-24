MIAMI (WSVN) - With the kickoff inching closer, 7News is getting a closer look at the artist behind the iconic FIFA Miami piece that was unveiled in Wynwood earlier this year.

The official FIFA World Cup 26 Miami host city poster captures the essence of Miami’s dynamic culture and community.

Artist Rubem Robierb, who is a part time South Florida resident, said he used some kickin’ creativity to fit all of South Florida’s magic into one frame.

“As an artist, it’s a huge honor to represent the City of Miami. It’s such a global stage,” he said.

Robierb said the poster showcases Miami as a city where art, culture, and futbol unite in a bold and diverse celebration.

“An image that everyone from all over the world, as soon as they see the image, they will immediately relate to Miami, and that’s what we did,” he said.

The artist said that making the poster was a bit of a challenge, as he tried to fit all that makes the city special into one artwork. But he believes the final product manages to do that very well.

“As an artist, it was really special that opportunity to do that poster because representing the City of Miami in such a global stage and connecting with such a big audience is a blessing for us, as an artist, because you are not close just in the art world, but you bring your art to everyone,” said Robierb.

He gave 7News a deep dive into what each part of the poster represents.

For example, the ball represents Miami as a cultural melting pot with every neighborhood represented. The background, including the crowd on the beach, depicts people welcoming those from around the world.

But he said the highlight of it all was the flamingo.

“For me, it’s the most unofficial symbol of Miami because people from all over the world relate flamingos with Miami, and I want to make the flamingo really fun, really playful, and that’s why I picture the flamingo as a soccer player,” said Robierb.

He said he put his own finishing touches on the poster, adding a splash of glitter to top it off.

Since its unveiling, the artist says he’s happy about what he’s heard about the poster and the opportunity to connect with people around the world.

“Me and FIFA Miami, we are really happy about the feedback we got from the poster, because we got to connect with people all over the world. Here in Miami, everyone feels represented, everyone. If you’re from Hialeah or from South Beach or from Coconut Grove, you will see yourself here in the poster because you know what represents you,” said Robierb.

The poster is one of 16 distinctive posters representing each host city in next year’s World Cup.

It’s the first time in World Cup history that each host city is commemorated with its own bespoke artwork.

