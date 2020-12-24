Artist paints mural in Wynwood with Miami Heat players wearing masks to encourage others to do so

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 60-foot mural featuring the Miami Heat and frontline fighters has been revealed in Wynwood.

The mural honors healthcare workers and showcases Heat players in an effort to remind everyone to wear a mask.

It can be found on the corner of Northwest 36th Street and Fifth Avenue.

The artist behind the mural, Kyle Holbrook, said he will be celebrating Christmas virtually this year to be safe.

“The whole point of it is to remind Miamians and visitors — because everybody’s coming down here to Miami — to wear your masks and let’s do it together in solidarity against COVID-19,” said Holbrook.

The mural also serves as a celebration to the Miami Heat for being 2020 Eastern Conference champions.

