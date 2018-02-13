Arkansas State University prepares to sue UM football if $650,000 isn’t paid

MIAMI (WSVN) - Arkansas State University had their football game against the University of Miami cancelled because of Hurricane Irma. Now, they are preparing to sue because they have not received their fee of $650,000.

According to a letter sent to UM by Arkansas State, ASU was scheduled to play the Hurricanes on Sept. 9, 2017 in Arkansas. Once Irma became a real threat to South Florida, the Miami Herald reported UM announced the cancellation of all sporting events.

In the letter to UM on Monday, Arkansas State said they will file a lawsuit if they do not receive their “liquidated damages” fee of $650,000 on or before Thursday.

The letter also states that UM athletic director Blake James refused to reschedule the game for 2020 or 2021. The Miami Herald reported that UM offered to reschedule the game in Jonesboro in “2024, 2025 or beyond.’’

“During our telephone conversation on Friday, you indicated that Miami has no intention of paying Arkansas State University the liquidated damages amount of $650,000,” Brad Phelps wrote in the letter. “Unless Miami changes course on or before February 15, 2018, we will begin the process of filing a lawsuit against the University of Miami in the appropriate Arkansas state court.”

