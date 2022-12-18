MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The pride and excitement of soccer fans celebrating Argentina’s victory at the FIFA World Cup has led to the closure of a major roadway in Miami Beach.

The South American team, led by the celebrated Lionel Messi, prevailed in a heart-stopping match against France. A crucial penalty kick sealed the deal for Argentina.

From Buenos Aires to across South Florida, jubilant fans erupted in cheers and took to the streets, Sunday afternoon.

The celebration spilled into North Beach, where the city opted to shut down northbound Collins Avenue near 72nd Street.

“Since I was 6 years old, I didn’t feel this; this is amazing! This is the most incredible moment of my life,” said a man who joined the growing celebration near Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

“My mind’s blown. I can’t even speak. Thank God, thank God,” said a man wearing a jersey with the Argentina colors: white and powder blue.

In Miami, fans holding Argentina flags inside a car were seen cheering on Northeast 79th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, as drivers honked their horns.

In Buenos Aires, the celebration took over a CNN reporter’s live shot.

It was a special ending of a historic career for Messi and a win this team hasn’t held since the 1980s

“Messi is the best player of all time, better than Pelé, GOAT, greatest of all time,” said a woman in Miami Beach.

