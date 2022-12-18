MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The pride and excitement of hundreds of soccer fans celebrating Argentina’s victory at the FIFA World Cup led to the hours-long closure of a major roadway in Miami Beach.

The South American team, led by the celebrated Lionel Messi, prevailed in a heart-stopping match against France. A crucial penalty kick sealed the deal for Argentina.

From Buenos Aires to across South Florida, jubilant fans erupted in cheers and took to the streets, Sunday afternoon.

The celebration spilled into North Beach, where the city opted to shut down northbound Collins Avenue near 72nd Street.

“Since I was 6 years old, I didn’t feel this; this is amazing! This is the most incredible moment of my life,” said a man who joined the growing celebration near Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

“My mind’s blown. I can’t even speak. Thank God,” said a man wearing a jersey with the Argentina colors: white and powder blue.

“Wild, people on the roofs, on the telephone poles, on the street lights just acting up,” said a man. “It’s a good time.”

In Miami, fans holding Argentina flags inside a car were seen cheering on Northeast 79th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, as drivers honked their horns.

In Buenos Aires, the celebration took over a CNN reporter’s live shot.

It was a special ending of a historic career for Messi and a win this team hasn’t held since the 1980s.

“Messi is the best player of all time, better than Pelé, GOAT, greatest of all time,” said a woman in Miami Beach.

The chants and the cheers continued as night fell on Miami Beach.

“I was a little stressed out at one point, but Messi pulled through, because he’s the best player of all time,” said a man.

As far as this is being Messi’s last World Cup, fans who spoke with 7News said they’re not so sure about that.

“He’s gonna come back here in 2026,” said a man.

Messi has walked back previous comments he made regarding a possible retirement following the 2022 World Cup.

The northbound lanes of Collins Avenue have since reopened to traffic.

