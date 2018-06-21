Argentina on the brink of early World Cup elimination after defeat by Croatia

(CNN) — Argentina sit on the brink of an unthinkable early exit from the World Cup after a Willy Caballero howler set Croatia on their way to a remarkable 3-0 victory over the two-time winners.

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli had tinkered with the team and formation which could only manage a draw against Iceland, but it brought the South American side little joy in a match they were clearly second best in.

Despite both sides missing gilt-edged chances to take the lead, it wasn’t until Caballero’s wayward clearance gifted Ante Rebic a volley, which the forward took expertly, that the deadlock was broken in the second half.

Argentina pressed forward in search of an equalizer but a moment of magic from Luka Modric put the game beyond their reach.

The Real Madrid star twisted and turned on the edge of the area and created himself a yard of space, before unleashing an unstoppable, low drive into the bottom corner.

Ivan Rakitić then piled on the humiliation for Argentina with a third goal in stoppage time.

